Salesnow Announces The 2024 Japan Startup Growth Companies Ranking TOP 100

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TOKYO, Japan, Sept. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SalesNow (Headquarters: Shibuya, Tokyo; CEO: Koki Muraoka; hereinafter "SalesNow"), a provider of the powerful sales database "SalesNow," has announced the "2024 Japan Startup Growth Companies Ranking TOP 100" based on data from Japan's largest database, "SalesNow DB ( )," which covers information on 5.4 million domestic companies.

This ranking was compiled by selecting unlisted companies that announced funding between July 1, 2019, and July 1, 2024, and that also increased their number of employees between July 2023 and July 2024. The ranking highlights the growth and future potential of Japan's startup market.

Growth Companies Ranking TOP 10

1. Data X

(Shinjuku, Tokyo)



Growth Rate: 327.37%

Number of Employees in 2023: 95 Number of Employees in 2024: 311

2. IVRy

(Minato, Tokyo)



Growth Rate: 276.92%

Number of Employees in 2023: 39 Number of Employees in 2024: 108

3. XMile

(Shinjuku, Tokyo)



Growth Rate: 225.48%

Number of Employees in 2023: 157 Number of Employees in 2024: 354

4. EV Motors Japan (Kitakyushu, Fukuoka)



Growth Rate: 221.05%

Number of Employees in 2023: 57 Number of Employees in 2024: 126

5. AlbaLink

(Koto, Tokyo)



Growth Rate: 219.15%

Number of Employees in 2023: 47 Number of Employees in 2024: 103

6. UPSIDER

(Minato, Tokyo)



Growth Rate: 217.57%

Number of Employees in 2023: 74 Number of Employees in 2024: 161

7. Asuene

(Minato, Tokyo)



Growth Rate: 208.70%

Number of Employees in 2023: 69 Number of Employees in 2024: 144

8. MOON-X

(Minato, Tokyo)



Growth Rate: 203.92%

Number of Employees in 2023: 51 Number of Employees in 2024: 104

9. Loglass

(Minato, Tokyo)



Growth Rate: 203.85%

Number of Employees in 2023: 78 Number of Employees in 2024: 159

10. PLUGO

(Shinagawa, Tokyo)



Growth Rate: 203.23%

Number of Employees in 2023: 31 Number of Employees in 2024: 63

For the full ranking of the TOP 100, click here:

/reports/606627

About SalesNow

SalesNow Inc. provides "SalesNow DB," a comprehensive database covering 5.4 million companies in Japan, designed to enhance the productivity of sales teams. By leveraging the latest data, SalesNow leads the industry in providing tools that support corporate growth.



