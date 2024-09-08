GUYEXPO 2024 To Feature 100,000 Patrons And 250 Booths

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (DPI) – GUYEXPO 2024 , the largest trade show in Guyana and the longest sustained in the Caribbean is expected to attract some 100,000 patrons and 250 booths. This is a notable increase from last year's 80,000 attendees and 200 exhibitors.

“Pointing out that Guyana has been on an impressive economic trajectory, with over 49 percent growth recorded this year alone” of tourism, and commerce, Oneidge Walrond expressed that“it also spans multiple industries.”

The theme of GUYEXPO 2024 aims to reflect this with the variety of businesses anticipated to participate in this year's exposition.

Highlighting the government's steadfast commitment to supporting small businesses and investing heavily in their growth and development, minister Walrond added that the once, small and emerging enterprises have now evolved into viable, thriving entities.

GUYEXPO offers these businesses a platform to showcase their achievements, one that the minister is proud of.

Minister Walrond also stated:“We are excited about the range of products and services that will be on display...we are committed to creating an event that reflects both, the growth and the global competitiveness of the Guyanese businesses.”

Several sponsors are on board, reflecting strong enthusiasm for this year's event. The dedicated staff of the ministry of tourism have begun the groundwork to ensure that GUYEXPO 2024 lives up to the expectations of international standards.

Apart from the businesses on display, patrons can look forward to a family-friendly experience with a fun game section for children. Registration opens on October 1, 2024.

GuyExpo is a partnership among the ministry of tourism, industry and commerce, GO- INVEST and the private sector. It is an ideal setting that allows businesses to increase their competitiveness and efficiency and foster growth.

