Macrogenics Announces TAMARACK Phase 2 Data Presentation At ESMO Congress 2024

ROCKVILLE, MD, Sept. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative antibody-based therapeutics for the of cancer, today announced a poster presentation relating to Phase 2 data of vobramitamab duocarmazine in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, taking place in Barcelona, Spain from September 13-17, 2024.

The following poster will be available on Sunday, September 15, 2024:



TAMARACK: Randomized Phase 2 trial of the B7-H3 targeting antibody drug conjugate (ADC) vobramitamab duocarmazine (vobra duo) in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC)

Presenter / Lead Author : Johann de Bono, M.D., M.Sc., Ph.D., FRCP, FMedSci, Division of Clinical Studies, Royal Marsden Hospital Institute of Cancer Research, Sutton, UK

Presentation ID : 1654P

Session Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024

Poster Display Time : 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CEST

The abstract submitted to ESMO in May 2024, now available on the ESMO website, was based on a data cut-off from April 12, 2024, and the poster will report data from a July 9, 2024, data cut-off. Data to be presented at ESMO will include updated safety and efficacy data, including the study's primary endpoint of landmark 6-month radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS), as well as immature median rPFS that may change as additional PFS events accrue. The poster to be presented at ESMO will be published under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics' website at on September 15, 2024.

Conference Call

The Company anticipates hosting a conference call to discuss the TAMARACK poster data and provide a general corporate update on Monday, September 16, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The call will be led by Scott Koenig, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer; Stephen Eck, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Vice President – Clinical Development and Chief Medical Officer; and Jim Karrels, Senior Vice President – Chief Financial Officer.

To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link . Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. The listen-only webcast of the conference call can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at . A recorded replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and archived on the Company's website for 30 days following the call.

About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics (the Company) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics' technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, please see the Company's website at . MacroGenics, the MacroGenics logo, MARGENZA and DART are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for MacroGenics (“Company”), including statements about the Company's strategy, future operations, clinical development of and regulatory plans for the Company's therapeutic candidates, including trial design, initiation and enrollment in clinical trials, expected timing of results from clinical trials, discussions with regulatory agencies, commercial prospects of or product revenues from the Company's products and product candidates, if approved, manufacturing services revenue, milestone or opt-in payments from the Company's collaborators, the Company's anticipated milestones and future expectations and plans and prospects for the Company, as well as future global net sales of TZIELD and the Company's ability to achieve the milestone payments set forth under the terms of the agreement with DRI (or its successors or assigns with respect to such agreement), the Company's current cash resources supporting our planned operating expenses and capital requirements into 2026 and other statements containing the words“subject to”, "believe",“anticipate”,“plan”,“expect”,“intend”,“estimate”,“potential,”“project”,“may”,“will”,“should”,“would”,“could”,“can”, the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: risks that TZIELD, vobramitamab duocarmazine, lorigerlimab, ZYNYZ, MARGENZA or any other product candidate's revenue, expenses and costs may not be as expected, risks relating to TZIELD, vobramitamab duocarmazine, lorigerlimab, ZYNYZ, MARGENZA or any other product candidate's market acceptance, competition, reimbursement and regulatory actions; future data updates, especially timing and results of mature median radiographic progression-free survival, other efficacy and safety data with respect to vobramitamab duocarmazine; our ability to provide manufacturing services to our customers; the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and enrollment of future clinical trials; the availability of financing to fund the internal development of our product candidates; expectations of expanding ongoing clinical trials; availability and timing of data from ongoing clinical trials; expectations for the timing and steps required in the regulatory review process; expectations for regulatory approvals; expectations of future milestone payments; the impact of competitive products; our ability to enter into agreements with strategic partners and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the Company's product candidates; business, economic or political disruptions due to catastrophes or other events, including natural disasters, terrorist attacks, civil unrest and actual or threatened armed conflict, or public health crises; costs of litigation and the failure to successfully defend lawsuits and other claims against us; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views only as of the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

