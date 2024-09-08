Avacta to present updated clinical data on AVA6000 at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) congress

Avacta Group plc

Avacta to present updated clinical data on AVA6000 at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO)

Avacta Group plc (AIM: AVCT), a life sciences company developing innovative, targeted cancer treatments and powerful diagnostics, today announces that the company will present updated data from the Phase 1a trial of AVA6000 at the 2024 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, in Barcelona, Spain from 13-17 September 2024.

The poster presentation will be based on an updated data cut from the Phase 1a trial of AVA6000 in patients with Fibroblast Activation Protein (FAP)-positive solid tumours. AVA6000 is a peptide drug conjugate consisting of doxorubicin conjugated with a peptide moiety that is specifically cleaved by FAP in the tumour microenvironment.

Abstract details are listed below and available online on the ESMO website .

Title: A Phase I trial of AVA6000, a Fibroblast Activation Protein (FAP)-released, tumour microenvironment (TME)-targeted doxorubicin peptide drug conjugate in patients with FAP-positive solid tumours

Session Title : Developmental therapeutics

Session Date and Time: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 9AM CEST time.

Location: Fira Barcelona Gran Via Av. Joan Carles, Barcelona, Spain

Abstract Presentation Number: 646P

First Author: Professor Chris Twelves, University of Leeds

