SPEE3D SHOWCASES EXPEDITIONARY MANUFACTURING UNIT (EMU) FOR THE FIRST TIME IN AUSTRALIA AT LAND FORCES INTERNATIONAL EXPOSITION

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Australian Defence Purchases SPEE3DCell Post-Processing Additive Units for Ongoing Support of the Ukraine War to Complement Existing WarpSPEE3D Printers

Melbourne, Australia, Sept. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPEE3D , a leading metal additive manufacturing company, announced they will showcase their Expeditionary Manufacturing Unit (EMU) – the complete on-site mobile additive manufacturing solution – at the Land Forces International Exposition, taking place from September 11-13 in Melbourne, Australia at booth A125. EMU combines SPEE3D's expeditionary metal 3D printer, XSPEE3D, with the SPEE3Dcell post-processing and testing unit in two 20-foot shipping containers, and together produce high quality metal parts in record time close to the point of need. This is the first time EMU will be on display in Australia.

In addition, SPEE3D continues to partner with the Australian Department of Defence to support its efforts to aid Ukrainian war efforts. Australian Defence has purchased three SPEE3Dcell units that will be used to complement the previous three WarpSPEE3D printers purchased last year, helping Ukrainian soldiers maintain and repair military equipment and salvage machinery. The SPEE3Dcell offers an expeditionary solution that enables personnel to machine, heat treat, and test metal parts that could otherwise halt an advance or cripple an operation.

"Land Forces is the premier exposition for defence in Australia, and we are excited to display our Expeditionary Manufacturing Unit (EMU) for the first time at the event," said Byron Kennedy, CEO of SPEE3D. "We are also proud to continue our partnership with Australian Defence, with their purchase of SPEE3Dcells to complement existing WarpSPEE3D printers. Together, they offer a complete solution for military personnel to manufacture and test metal parts in real-time and at the point of need, helping Ukrainian soldiers stay in the fight."

Land Forces International Exposition is the premier gateway to the land defence markets of Australia and the region, and a platform for interaction with major prime contractors from the United States and Europe. With strong commitment from the Australian Army and a substantial Asian, European, and US industry presence, Land Forces provides an interface between Australian, regional, and international industry on every level, from Defence Force customers to prime contractors, small to medium enterprises, and start-up companies.

About SPEE3D:

SPEE3D is a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company dedicated to the research, development, and delivery of metal 3D printers and integrated systems utilizing its patented Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing (CSAM) technology. As a result, SPEE3D's product portfolio enables significantly faster production than traditional metal manufacturing for a wide range of metals, including Copper, Aluminium, Stainless Steel, Aluminum Bronze, and now, Nickel Aluminium Bronze Expeditionary. To learn more, visit .



Attachment

SPEE3D at Land Forces

CONTACT: Heather Meeker SPEE3D 4153109551 ...