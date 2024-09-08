Elon Musk on Track to Become World's First Trillionaire by 2027

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Elon Musk is on track to become the world's first trillionaire by 2027, according to a new report by Informa Connect Academy titled "The 2024 Trillion Dollar Club".



The report analyzes the wealth growth trajectories of the world's richest individuals to predict who may reach the unprecedented trillion-dollar net worth milestone.



Current net worth: Approximately $251 billion as of September 2024, making him the world's richest person



Projected year to reach $1 trillion: 2027

Tesla - Electric vehicle and clean energy company



SpaceX - Private space exploration and satellite internet company



The Boring Company - Infrastructure and tunnel construction company



Neuralink - Neurotechnology company developing brain-computer interfaces

Gautam Adani (India) - Projected year: 2028



Jensen Huang (Nvidia) - Projected year: 2028



Bernard Arnault (LVMH) - Projected year: 2030

Mark Zuckerberg (Meta) - Projected year: 2030



Musk's vast wealth stems primarily from his stakes in companies he founded or co-founded, including:The rapid growth of Tesla's stock price in particular has turbocharged Musk's net worth in recent years.Tesla's market capitalization surpassed $1 trillion in 2021, though it has fluctuated since then.Elon Musk on Track to Become World's First Trillionaire by 2027Other billionaires projected to potentially reach trillionaire status in the coming years include:Notably, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is not expected to reach trillionaire status until 2036, despite currently being the world's second richest person with a net worth around $200 billion.The prospect of individual trillionaires emerging in the coming years reflects the broader trend of wealth concentration among the ultra-rich. Critics argue such extreme wealth inequality poses societal challenges and risks.It's worth noting that wealth projections can be highly speculative, especially over longer time horizons.Factors like economic conditions, company performance, and potential policy changes could significantly impact the timeline for any individual to reach trillionaire status.Nonetheless, the report highlights the staggering pace of wealth accumulation among the world's top billionaires in recent years, with Musk leading the pack in his trajectory toward an unprecedented 13-figure net worth.