Iifa Announces IIFA Dance Mania A Chance To Earn A Spot On The Grand Iifa Stage!

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Your Once-In-A-Lifetime Chance To Shine At The Iconic IIFA Stage With An Acclaimed Dance Troupe And A Leading Superstar At Yas Island, Abu Dhabi This September!

Mark Your Calendar: The Contest Runs from September 6th to 18th, 2024!

6th September 2024:

Get ready for the world's largest celebration of Indian cinema-the International Indian Academy (IIFA) Awards! The highly anticipated spectacular event, is set to showcase the finest in Indian cinema, spanning across five iconic industries, marking a historic celebration of cinematic excellence at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, from September 27th to 29th.

IIFA proudly announces 'TIIFA DANCE MANIA' - a once-in-a-lifetime chance to experience the grandeur of the IIFA Festival 2024 and share the prestigious stage with Bollywood's elite. Feel the exhilarating thrill of performing alongside a dazzling array of stars at the 24th Edition of the IIFA Awards.

This is your moment to shine on the iconic IIFA stage! The grand prize offers an unparalleled opportunity: the winner will perform on stage an acclaimed dance troupe alongside a leading Bollywood superstar. To ensure a truly unforgettable experience, IIFA will cover the air travel and hospitality for the winner's stay during the IIFA Awards.

Do you have what it takes to be crowned the IIFA DanceMania Superstar of 2024? Submit your entry between September 6th and September 18th, 2024, and secure your place in this star-studded event.

ENTER NOW in just three simple steps! Register an account with IIFA and complete the form on the IIFA app or website. Then, submit your video entry-featuring your dance to a Bollywood song-by either providing a YouTube link or uploading the video directly. For more details, visit:

Get ready to make your mark and turn your dream into reality!

Don't miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Step into the limelight and showcase your best moves with Bollywood's finest at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi this September.

The highly anticipated IIFA Festival is set to take place from September 27th to 29th, 2024, at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Held under the esteemed patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence, and in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, this historic celebration of cinematic excellence begins on Friday, September 27th, with IIFA Utsavam, a grand celebration of the four vibrant South Indian film industries. The excitement continues on Saturday, September 28th, with the prestigious IIFA Awards, and the festival culminates on Sunday, September 29th, with IIFA Rocks-an exclusive, invitation-only event where the Technical Awards winners will be honoured in a grand celebration.



