Algeria Election Authority: Algerian Pres. Tebboune Wins Second Term

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Sept 8 (KUNA) -- Head of the National Independent Election Authority (ANIE) Mohammad Sharif announced Sunday that President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has won a second term in office, securing 94.65 percent of the votes.

In a press release, Sharif stated that President Tebboune secured an overwhelming majority of over five million votes, representing 94.65 percent of the total votes cast.

Sharif added that the Movement of Society for Peace (MSP) candidate, Abdelaali Hassani Cherif, placed second with 178,797 votes, representing 3.17 percent of the total votes.

The Front of Socialist Forces (FFS) candidate, Yosef Aouchiche, came third with 122,146 votes, or 2.16 percent of the total votes.

The provisional voter turnout reached 48.03 percent in the country and 19.57 percent abroad, sharif added.

ANIE released figures show that there are 24,351,551 eligible voters, pf whom 23,486,061 are in the country, with 47 percent are female voters women and 53 percent are male, while 36 percent are aged under 40 years old. (Pickup previous)

