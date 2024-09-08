Kuwait Amir Congratulates Algerian Pres. On Reelection

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 8 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent on Sunday a cable of congratulations to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on his reelection as president of the brotherly country. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished progress and prosperity for Algeria and its people. (end) hb

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.