Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Algerian Pres. On Reelection
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 8 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, expressing sincere congratulations on his reelection as president of the brotherly country, wishing the Algerian leader good health and the people further progress and prosperity. (Pickup previous)
