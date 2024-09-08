Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Algerian Pres. On Reelection

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 8 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent on Sunday a cable to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, expressing sincere congratulations on his reelection as president of the brotherly country, wishing the Algerian leader good and the people further progress and prosperity. (Pickup previous) hb

