Kuwait PM Congratulates Algerian Pres. On Reelection

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 8 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad sent on Sunday a congratulatory cable to President of the Republic of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune on his reelection as president. (Pickup previous) hb

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.