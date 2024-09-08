Kuwait PM Congratulates Algerian Pres. On Reelection
KUWAIT, Sept 8 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a congratulatory cable to President of the Republic of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune on his reelection as president. (Pickup previous)
