Russia's Cluster Munitions Leave 10 Injured In Kharkiv Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked the town of Derhachi in Kharkiv region using rockets fitted with cluster munitions.
Ten casualties have been confirmed, according to the local administration chief, Viacheslav Zadorenko , Ukrinform reports.
"Fires broke out in the residential sector as a result of the Russian shelling of Derhachi. As per tentative reports, Russia employed cluster-type munitions. The threat of repeated shelling remains high," he noted.
A child is among those injured in the attack.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian artillery shelled the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv region around noon on Sunday, injuring a 66-year-old woman.
