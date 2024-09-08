Russia's Cluster Munitions Leave 10 Injured In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian attacked the town of Derhachi in Kharkiv region using rockets fitted with cluster munitions.

Ten casualties have been confirmed, according to the local administration chief, Viacheslav Zadorenko , Ukrinform reports.

"Fires broke out in the residential sector as a result of the Russian shelling of Derhachi. As per tentative reports, Russia employed cluster-type munitions. The threat of repeated shelling remains high," he noted.

A child is among those in the attack.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian artillery shelled the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv region around noon on Sunday, injuring a 66-year-old woman.