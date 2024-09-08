KCCI Expresses Readiness To Strengthen Economic Relations With Malaysia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 8 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and (KCCI) has affirmed on Sunday its readiness to provide all necessary services to strengthen economic relations with Malaysia.

The Chamber, in a statement, said that it aims to attract projects and establish successful partnerships between Kuwait and Malaysia.

This came during the visit of head of Selangor State governor Sulaiman Shah Al-Hajj's office and his delegation. The meeting was also attended by Malaysia's Ambassador to Kuwait, Alauddin Mohd Nor.

The statement highlighted Al-Hajj's emphasis on the Malaysian government's commitment to deepening economic cooperation with Kuwait, noting that Malaysia was working to enhance trade across various sectors and to forge strategic investment partnerships.

During their visit, the Malaysian delegation presented their activities in key sectors, such as oil and gas, real estate development, food security, and pharmaceuticals among others. (end)

fh









MENAFN08092024000071011013ID1108649500