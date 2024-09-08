Paris Paralympic '24 Closing Ceremony

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Sept 8 (KUNA) -- The closing ceremony of the 17th edition of the Paralympic Games (Paris 2024) kicked off in the French capital Paris on Sunday, amidst an atmosphere of happiness and victory after the sports competitions for people with special needs between countries of the world.

The ceremony was held at the Stade de France in the Parisian suburb of Saint-Denis, in the presence of French President Emmanuel and President of the International Paralympic Committee Andrew Parsons, in addition to a number of prominent sports figures.

After a unique opening held in the heart of the capital in the Place de la Concorde, the organizing committee returned to holding the ceremony in the stadium, where it was changed to be a suitable theater to bid farewell to its guests after 12 days.

The Stade de France is hosting a huge concert that includes 24 artists from the French electronic music scene to bring the curtain down on this huge global event, with the attendance of 4,400 athletes from 168 Paralympic delegations.

The ceremony includes all the expected protocols including speeches and anthems, in addition to the fact that the flag will be handed over to US Los Angeles, the next host city in 2028, in addition to the French and American national anthems and the extinguishing of the Paralympic flame.

The ceremony also includes a parade of flag bearers and a wonderful concert under the slogan "The French Touch".

Kuwait participated in these ceremonies with three athletes in athletics games of (throwing and running), namely the champions Faisal Al-Rajhi and Dhari Batti and the Kuwaiti flag holder at the opening was Faisal Surour.

Kuwait won two medals, the first of which was a gold medal won by the Paralympic champion Faisal Surour in the shot put (F63 category) and another bronze medal won by the Kuwaiti champion Faisal Al-Rajhi in the finals of the 5,000 meters of wheelchair running competitions. (end)

ma







MENAFN08092024000071011013ID1108649497