Sheikha Moza Visits First Assalam School

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the Chairperson of the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation and Sustainable Development Goals Advocate, visited Sunday the First Assalam School.

Her Highness was briefed on the continued efforts exerted by EAA's "Together Project" which aims to provide quality education and training to Palestinian children and youth who have been deprived of formal education opportunities because of the ongoing war on Gaza.

Her Highness toured various educational facilities and met with students, and visited an highlighting the effort of EAA's Al Fakhoora program, and the efforts designed to empower and support Palestinian families residing in Qatar. The exhibition also features home projects such as embroidery and cooking skills and others, and displays success stories of Al Fakhoora graduates in the local labor market, in addition to the efforts of First Assalam School in partnership with Al Fakhoora program in the field of vocational and entrepreneurship training.

Her Highness was accompanied by HE First Lady of the Federative Republic of Brazil Rosangela Lula da Silva, who is visiting the country to participate in an event organized by the EAA on the occasion of the International Day to Protect Education from Attack, which will be hosted in Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) on Monday.

