Qatar To Host Global Conference On 30Th Anniversary Of International Year Of Family

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Key global trends affecting families in Qatar, the region, and across the world will be explored at an international organised by Qatar Foundation's (QF) Doha International Family Institute (Difi) to commemorate a three-decade milestone in support for families worldwide.

The 30th anniversary of the International Year of the Family Conference on Family and Contemporary Megatrends, on October 30 and 31 at Qatar National Centre, will bring together experts, policymakers, and thought leaders from around the world to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing families and societies in the modern era.

The Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF) is a strategic partner for the conference, alongside the Permanent Committee for Organising Conferences within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as an executive partner, with support from the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs. QatarDebate, founded by QF is the youth partner for the conference.

Addressing a press conference Sunday, Dr Sharifa Noman al-Emadi, executive director Difi, said:“As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the International Year of the Family, this conference reiterates Qatar's commitment to support the family, nationally, regionally, and internationally, and the role of Difi in shaping evidence-based policies that promote family well-being and cohesion.

“This conference is more than a dialogue; it is a call to action. We are here to develop strategic partnerships, discuss best practices, and lay the foundation for sustainable and inclusive progress that benefits families and communities around the world.”

The event was also attended by HE Mubarak Ajlan Mubarak al-Kuwari, executive director to the Permanent Committee for Organising Conferences, Talal al-Emadi, technical office manager, MSDF and Dr Hayat A Maarafi, executive director, QatarDebate.

Al-Kuwari said:”This partnership between the Permanent Committee for Organising Conferences - Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Doha International Family Institute represents a significant step towards a promising future.

“Leveraging our extensive experience in large-scale event management, we are well-equipped to ensure the success of the upcoming 30th-anniversary celebration of the International Year of the Family in Doha. With the participation of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs and a range of distinguished international, regional, and national partners, this esteemed event further solidifies Qatar's role as a premier global destination for high-impact conferences.”

Al-Emadi said:“Our strategic partnership with the conference comes within the framework of enhancing efforts to support the family as a fundamental pillar in society.

“MSDF has organised early the awareness campaign for the International Year of the Family entitled 'The family is the wealth of a nation', which includes several activities aimed at enhancing the value of family cohesion and compassion.”

According to Dr Maarafi,“Debating enables youth to effectively serve their own causes and those of their communities. It introduces new ways of thinking and refines speech, increasing mental agility. This is the impact we observe at QatarDebate Centre.

“Our approach is to harness the capabilities of youth towards progress and to support the state's vision, with knowledge that engages open minds and liberates them from the constraints of disparity and difference, leading to a world of coexistence and harmony.”

Over two days, more than 2,000 delegates - including policymakers, researchers, practitioners, parents, and young people will come together at the conference to explore four major contemporary megatrends affecting the family: technological change, demographic change, migration and urbanisation, and climate change.

