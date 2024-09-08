LWE Will Be Eradicated From India By 2026: C'garh CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Raipur, Sep 8 (IANS) Addressing reporters after inaugurating the Chakradhar festival in Raigarh on the occasion of Raja Chakradhar's birth anniversary, Chhattisgarh Chief Vishnu Deo Sai expressed confidence that Left Wing Extremism (LWE) will be eradicated from the country by 2026.

He emphasised that there should be no doubt about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's declaration of this deadline for eliminating the menace of LWE.

In response to questions about the resurgence of LWE in the state, CM Sai said, "We are fighting strongly against Naxalism (LWE). Home Minister Amit Shah has set 2026 as the deadline for the eradication of this menace across the country. There should be no doubt about this declaration."

Sai was referring to HM Amit Shah's statement emphasising a ruthless strategy against Left Wing Extremism (LWE) and incentives for the surrender of members of LWE. He recently said at a function in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur that the country would be free from LWE by March 2026.

The Home Minister had made the declaration during interaction with media persons after he chaired a review meeting on LWE and an inter-state coordination meeting with Chief Secretaries and Director Generals of Police of Chhattisgarh, the state affected worst by the LWE, and neighbouring states. The meeting took place in the last week of August.

The Chief Minister also provided details about the Chakradhar festival, which he inaugurated in Raigarh. He said, "On Saturday, I inaugurated the Chakradhar festival in Raigarh. Raja Chakradhar Singh is renowned as a great emperor who brought fame to Raigarh. The festival is celebrated in his memory, on his birthday, and coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi."

He noted that the event commenced with a performance by MP Hema Malini, which was highly appreciated by the audience. Present at the festival were Raigarh district in-charge minister Ramvichar Netam, who is also the state's Agriculture Minister, as well as the district's popular MLA and Finance Minister O.P. Chaudhary, and both of Raigarh's MPs, Radhe Shyam Rathia and Rajya Sabha MP Devendra Pratap Singh.