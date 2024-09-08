(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against MongoDB, Inc. (“MongoDB” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: MDB) and certain of its officers.



Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired MongoDB securities between August 23, 2023, and May 30, 2024, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/MDB .

Case Details

The complaint alleges that on March 7, 2024, MongoDB reported strong Q4 2024 results and then announced lower-than-expected full-year guidance for 2025. The Complaint adds that the Company attributed this to a change in its "sales incentive structure," which led to a decrease in revenue related to "unused commitments and multi-year licensing deals." Following this news, MongoDB's stock dropped $28.59 per share to close at $383.42. Then, on May 30, 2024, MongoDB further lowered its guidance for the full year 2025, attributing it to "macro impacting consumption growth." Analysts commenting on the reduced guidance questioned whether changes to the Company's marketing strategy "led to change in customer behavior and usage patterns." Following this news, MongoDB's stock dropped $73.94 per share to close at $236.06.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in MongoDB you have until September 9, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller

332-239-2660 | ...