Mamata's Method Of Governance Is Not What Needed To Run A State: NCP Leader Brijmohan Shrivastav

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Following the resignation of Trinamool MP Jawahar Sircar from the party, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson and general secretary Brijmohan Shrivastav has indicated that all is not well within the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

In a conversation with IANS on Sunday, the NCP leader remarked: "We have consistently stated that 'all is not well in TMC'. There are significant internal disagreements. Members of the party are pressuring Mamata Banerjee to withdraw from the RG Kar Medical College issue. However, Mamata's approach does not accommodate such views. This is just the beginning; there are many more who are dissatisfied and a long list of individuals who wish to part ways with her. Mamata Banerjee's method of governance is not what is needed to run a state, which is why there is so much discontent in West Bengal."

He added: "The situation in Bengal is primarily about law and order. People are on the streets due to this. The public anger is directed against Mamata. Understanding this public discontent, leaders, legislators, and MPs from her party are beginning to oppose her."

Earlier, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Jawhar Sircar, a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, on Sunday, announced his decision to resign from the Rajya Sabha as a protest against the ghastly rape and murder of a woman doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital as well as "the corruption" in governance in West Bengal.

Sircar communicated this decision to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee through a letter dated September 8, where he has also said that he has decided to quit politics for good.

In his letter to the Chief Minister, Sircar pointed out that he decided to resign from the Rajya Sabha in 2022 after evidence of corruption against the former West Bengal Education Minister, Partha Chatterjee, surfaced.“I was harassed by a section of the party leadership. However, I refrained from resigning with a belief that you will continue with your moves against financial corruption," Sircar pointed out in the letter.

He also said that the current mass movement throughout West Bengal on the R.G. Kar issue is because of the muscle flexing by a section of the pampered bureaucracy and corrupt persons.

"I have never witnessed such grievance and non-confidence against any government ever in my life. After carefully observing the sequence of events on the R.G. Kar issue for the last month a question came to my mind on why you are not directly interacting with the protesting junior doctors as you used to do before," Sircar said.