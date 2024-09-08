‘BJP Is Committed To Implementing Mahadayi Yojana’: Union Minister Prahlad Joshi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Union Prahlad Joshi has reaffirmed the BJP's dedication to advancing the Mahadayi Yojana, despite recent setbacks. Joshi emphasized that the progress made on the project has been under the BJP and assured that they will continue their efforts to see it through to completion.

Joshi pointed out that the BJP was unaware of the Wildlife Board meeting held on July 31, where the National Tiger Conservation Authority was expected to provide feedback on the Mahadayi project. According to Joshi, the Board postponed the matter because it involves a proposal to allocate forest land, and the case is currently under judicial review. However, Joshi made it clear that the project has not been rejected.

Prahlad Joshi EXCLUSIVE: BJP leader refutes Congress' empty 'chombu' claims, demands justice for Neha Hiremath

In a related development, Joshi revealed that he had already discussed the Mahadayi issue with Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav. He urged the state government to organize a delegation to meet with the minister to address the concerns directly. Despite this, Joshi noted that the state government has not yet taken any steps in this direction. He assured that the central government would make every effort to find a resolution, given that the case is now before the Supreme Court.

Bengaluru: BBMP issues QR codes for Ganesha idol immersion locations

In response to recent criticisms from Congress, MLA Mahesh Tenginakai criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is embroiled in the Muda and Valmiki scams. Tenginakai accused Siddaramaiah of attempting to distract from his issues by targeting the BJP. He suggested that Congress should focus on resolving matters rather than engaging in political manoeuvring.

Tenginakai underscored that the BJP has always been open to investigations and has taken proactive steps regarding the Mahadayi issue. He urged the state government to cooperate fully and refrain from playing politics with the matter.

