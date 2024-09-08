Kolkata Horror: CBI Says Sandip Ghosh Made Illegal Appointments, Rigged House Staff Selections, Siphoned Funds

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed a special court in Alipore of serious allegations against Sandip Ghosh, the former Principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. According to the CBI, Ghosh was involved in siphoning off funds and making 84 illegal appointments at the hospital between 2022 and 2023. The revelations came after the arrest of Ghosh, along with security guard Afsar Ali Khan (44) and hospital vendors Suman Hazara (46) and Biplav Singha (52), on charges of irregularities.

Rigged house staff selection

According to the Organiser, the CBI presented evidence that revealed that Ghosh egregiously disregarded established protocols for the recruitment of house staff at the medical college. It was revealed that 84 candidates were selected in violation of rules during the years 2022 and 2023.“For 2024, a 13-member committee was formed for the selection, preparation of the merit list, and counseling of house staff positions for MBBS graduates. All relevant documents, including resolutions and final merit scores, were signed by committee members, and the final order of selection was endorsed by Dr Sandip Ghosh,” the CBI stated.

However, for the years 2022 and 2023, the selection documents lacked essential details such as resolutions and a detailed calculation of marks.“These documents only contained the final marks and the order for the selection of 84 candidates. The signatures of committee members were notably absent from the mark-sheets and other key documents, indicating a deliberate flouting of rules,” the CBI highlighted.

Funds siphoning through manipulation

The CBI also accused Sandip Ghosh of siphoning off funds through manipulated tender management, in association with other accused. The investigation revealed that Ghosh showed undue favor to certain firms in exchange for kickbacks.“It is primarily revealed that Dr. Sandip Ghosh granted undue favours to M/s Khama Louha by awarding them space on rent for running a café, exploiting the influence of Chandan Louha with prominent individuals,” the agency told the court.

Furthermore, the CBI uncovered that contracts were awarded to firms like M/s Maa Tara Traders, M/s Hazra Medical, and Nisha Enterprises by splitting multiple work just below Rs 1 lakh to circumvent the standard quotation process required for procurement.“Numerous bills have been seized where amounts were just below Rs 1 lakh. Similarly, several instances were found where amounts were kept a few rupees under Rs 10,000 to avoid the need for quotations altogether,” the CBI emphasised.

What we know so far

The scandal began to unravel in August, spurred by a petition from Dr. Akhtar Ali, the former Deputy Superintendent of the hospital, who sought an inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into alleged financial misconduct. Dr. Ali accused Ghosh of severe infractions, including the trafficking of biomedical waste, illegal sales of unclaimed cadavers, and tender awards in exchange for commissions. Additionally, he alleged that Ghosh charged students between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 8 lakh for favorable examination outcomes.

Prior to the CBI's involvement, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the State government had been probing the case. The CBI's prior raid on Ghosh's residence and subsequent polygraph tests on Ghosh, the principal accused Sanjay Roy, and four other doctors further underscored the depth of the investigation.

The arrests and allegations have exposed what appears to be a deep-seated corruption network undermining the transparency and ethical standards at RG Kar Medical College. As the CBI's probe continues, further revelations are anticipated, promising to unveil the full scope of the corruption that has tarnished one of the state's premier medical institution.