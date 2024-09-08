'India Is Our Home': Afghanistan Skipper Shahidi Calls For Dedicate Home Venue In India Ahead Of NZ Test

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi on Sunday urged for an increase in Test matches for his team and the establishment of a dedicated training venue in India. Shahidi believes that these steps are crucial for improving their performance and gaining a competitive advantage. Due to ongoing security concerns, Afghanistan is unable to host matches in their home country and has instead played at venues in Greater Noida, Lucknow, Dehradun, and the UAE.

"India is our home, and when we host teams, other nations have played more here," Shahidi said on the eve of the one-off Test against New Zealand to be played in Noida.

"Hopefully, we will get a good venue here in India and if we restrict ourselves to one venue, it will be effective for us. Hopefully, the ACB and the BCCI will get us a good venue."

"If you see our records in first-class, it's good because we play at our home ground. We know those conditions. Hopefully, in the future, there will be a time when the teams will travel to Afghanistan and our average will be higher," he added.

Afghanistan has established itself as a formidable team in white-ball cricket, but since being granted Test status in 2017, they have played only nine Test matches, the majority of which have been one-off fixtures.

"In six years, nine games is not more. We are new in this format. We need more experience. If we get more chances on a regular basis, we will improve a lot. It's in the hands of the ACB and ICC. When it comes to Test cricket, some players are different from those who play in the leagues," he said.

Shahidi, who has scored a double century in Test cricket, believes that a longer series of red-ball matches will significantly enhance the Afghan team's skills in the format.

"If we get three-four match series at a stretch, it will be helpful for us as a side. If you look at our past, we would prepare only 10 days ahead of a Test match. It's not easy to come to red-ball cricket, by just playing in the nets. Only if you play matches, will you get better at judging the ball," he added.

The upcoming match against New Zealand is historic, marking the first time these two teams will face each other in Test cricket.

"It's a good opportunity for us to play against New Zealand, given their rankings. Hopefully, the ACB will try harder to give us opportunities against bigger teams in the future," he said.

Their lack of experience cost them a historic win against Sri Lanka earlier this year, and Shahidi worries that it might disadvantage them against a more seasoned team like New Zealand.

"It will be a lack of experience, but when it comes to taking challenges, we are a nation that does not take a step backward.

We have talented players and we can do well in every department - some of our players have hundreds in this format. It's tough, but if we play to our strength, we can beat any team," he concluded.