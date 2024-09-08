Lucknow Tragedy: Government Sets Up Three-Member Panel To Probe Building Collapse

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Sep 8 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh on Sunday established a three-member committee to probe the tragic building collapse in Lucknow, which resulted in eight fatalities and left 28 others injured.

The incident took place on Saturday evening in the Nagar area when a three-story building unexpectedly collapsed, leaving many residents trapped under the rubble.

The state government is now determined to uncover all the details surrounding the accident.

According to a press statement, the committee formed on the direction of Chief Yogi Adityanath will be headed by Sanjiv Gupta, a secretary in the Home Department, who has been made the panel's chairman.

Balkar Singh, Secretary of the Housing and Urban Planning Department, and Vijay Kanaujia, Chief Engineer, Central Region, Public Works Department, Lucknow, are the two other members of the committee.

"The inquiry committee is expected to investigate the cause of the incident and submit its report to the government as soon as possible," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Adityanath on Sunday visited Lokbandhu Shri Rajnarayan Combined Hospital to know the condition of those who were injured after a building collapsed at Transport Nagar in the Sarojini Nagar area of Lucknow.

Returning from a tour of Gorakhpur, the CM went directly from the airport to the hospital, according to official information.

At the hospital, the Chief Minister met with each patient individually, inquired about their condition, and reassured them not to panic. He also interacted with the patients' families, offering them comfort and support. CM Adityanath instructed the hospital administration to ensure proper medical care for all the injured. He emphasised that no patient should face any difficulties and that all necessary measures should be taken for their recovery. The Chief Minister also assured the families of the injured persons that the government is always there to support them during this challenging time.