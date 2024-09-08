Egypt, Saudi Arabia Reaffirm Boosting Security Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 8 (KUNA) -- Egypt and Saudi Arabia emphasized enhancing security cooperation, especially with latest challenges posing regionally, with the escalation of cybercrime, and extremism.

Spokesman for the Egyptian presidency, Ahmad Fahmy said in a statement Sunday that President Abdelfattah El-Sisi met with Saudi Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud, State Minister Dr. Issam bin Saeed, with the presence of Egyptian Minister of Interior, Major General Mahmoud Tawfiq.

Fahmy explained that the two sides tackled bilateral relations in order to minimize risks in the region as it constantly changes and develops, which requires an intensified joint training to keep up, as well as develop efforts to maintain security and stability.

El-Sisi, according to Fahmy, reaffirmed that Egypt and Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted and well-established relations, as both countries remain key pillar of stability and security in the region, thus, it is essential to bolster cooperation. (end)

