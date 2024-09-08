FM Receives UAE Amb.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 8 (KUNA) -- of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Sunday UAE Ambassador to Kuwait Dr. Matar Al-Neyadi. Sturdy and brotherly bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest were discussed during the reception, said a statement. (end) hb

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.