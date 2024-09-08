IFS to Demonstrate AI-Powered Utility Solutions at World Utilities Congress 2024

(MENAFN- Editorial)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 05, 2024: IFS, the leading technology provider of enterprise cloud and industrial AI software, has announced its participation at the World Utilities Congress, 16-18 September 2024, at ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi, UAE. The company will highlight the IFS Cloud Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions, which have been recognized as #1 in Gartner EAM Share 2023.



IFS will showcase its commitment to innovation and customer success by demonstrating how its Asset Lifecycle Management, Field Service Management, Asset Performance Management and Workforce management solutions, powered by AI, can empower utilities companies to achieve operational excellence and transform their asset management strategies.



Speaking on the company’s participation, Vijay Jaswal, Chief Technology Officer, APJ, ME&A, at IFS commented: “Utility organizations in the Middle East must balance the pursuit of net-zero targets with operational efficiency. IFS solutions empower utility companies to navigate the challenges of the energy sector, ensuring compliance with industry regulations and demands while optimizing performance. We are thrilled to connect with our customers in the region and showcase how our AI-powered management solutions can efficiently drive business outcomes.”



As climate change combined with ageing infrastructure puts severe pressure on reliability and safety, IFS’s project management, supply chain and inventory management solutions help procure and build new energy efficient assets. IFS is focused on offering solutions that help customers deploy and maintain distributed energy resources that support demand response and flexible energy use programs.



At the event, Vijay Jaswal will be moderating a global leadership panel; – ‘Improving operational efficiency and security’ on 18th September at 10:00 AM. Attendees can gain insights into the best practices to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, boost customer satisfaction, and ensure long-term success in delivering high-quality services.



Industry experts from IFS will be available at booth no 5310 in the exhibition hall to provide insights about the latest advancements in AI, ESG and future directions of IFS solutions. Attendees are invited to meet and interact with the experts.





