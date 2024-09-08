Rocket Attack On Poltava On September 3: Another Person Dies In Hospital

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Another person who was during a rocket attack on the city on September 3 died in hospital in Poltava.

This was reported in Telegram by acting mayor of Poltava Kateryna Yamshchykova, Ukrinform reports.

“Unfortunately, another person injured in the attack on September 3 died in hospital . My sincere condolences to the family,” Yamshchykova said.

In turn, the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Philip Pronin, said that the number of people killed as a result of the Russian missile attack on Poltava had increased to 58 as of September 8.

Explosion occurred in, enemy hit civilian infrastructure

“Unfortunately, three more people died in hospitals as a result of the Russian attack on Poltava on September 3. The death toll has risen to 58,” Pronin wrote.

Earlier, it was reported that 55 people were killed and more than 328 wounde as a result of the Russian Federation's attack on Poltava with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles. The enemy hit an educational institution and a hospital.