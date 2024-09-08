Russian Army Loses 8,960 Troops, More Than 1000 Pieces Of Equipment In Ukraine Over Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 8,960 Russian invaders and 1,136 pieces of enemy equipment and weapons, as well as 31 missiles, more than three hundred Russian drones and two air defense systems over the past week.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Commander of the Land Forces of the of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, in a message on Telegram .

In particular, from September 1 to September 8, the Russians lost 44 tanks, 137 armored combat vehicles, 168 artillery systems, 4 MLRS, 2 air defense systems, 337 vehicles, and 56 units of special equipment.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 31 Russian missiles and 357 UAVs.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine since February 24, 2022 amount to about 625,260 people.