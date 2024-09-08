Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban Highlights Azerbaijan's Strategic Importance To EU
Answering journalists' questions at the Chernobyl International
Forum held in Italy, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban
described Azerbaijan as a strategically important country for the
European Union, Azernews reports.
The Hungarian Prime Minister stated, "Azerbaijan closely
cooperates with Europe. Currently, Azerbaijan has become a country
of strategic importance. Therefore, as the chairman of the Council
of Europe, we support the development of strategic cooperation with
Azerbaijan."
It should be noted that the Chernobyl International Forum is an
event focused on discussing the legacy and ongoing challenges of
the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, which occurred on April 26, 1986.
Held periodically, the forum brings together international experts,
policymakers, and stakeholders to address issues related to nuclear
safety, environmental recovery, and the impact of the disaster on
affected communities. The forum aims to share knowledge, assess
progress, and promote collaboration to manage and mitigate the
long-term effects of the Chernobyl accident.
