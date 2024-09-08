عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban Highlights Azerbaijan's Strategic Importance To EU

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban Highlights Azerbaijan's Strategic Importance To EU


9/8/2024 9:17:32 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Answering journalists' questions at the Chernobyl International Forum held in Italy, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban described Azerbaijan as a strategically important country for the European Union, Azernews reports.

The Hungarian Prime Minister stated, "Azerbaijan closely cooperates with Europe. Currently, Azerbaijan has become a country of strategic importance. Therefore, as the chairman of the Council of Europe, we support the development of strategic cooperation with Azerbaijan."

It should be noted that the Chernobyl International Forum is an event focused on discussing the legacy and ongoing challenges of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, which occurred on April 26, 1986. Held periodically, the forum brings together international experts, policymakers, and stakeholders to address issues related to nuclear safety, environmental recovery, and the impact of the disaster on affected communities. The forum aims to share knowledge, assess progress, and promote collaboration to manage and mitigate the long-term effects of the Chernobyl accident.

MENAFN08092024000195011045ID1108649229


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search