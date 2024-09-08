Official declares Iran's share of Kuwaiti market has to surge

(MENAFN) Ebrahim Gholamzadeh, head of the Iran-Kuwait Chamber of Commerce, has expressed concerns over the low level of trade between Iran and Kuwait, calling for an increase in bilateral trade, according to a news agency. He noted that Kuwait’s total imports amount to around USD52 billion, yet Iran's share of this trade is minimal. Gholamzadeh emphasized the need for Iran to increase its participation in Kuwait’s market, highlighting the close proximity between the two nations as an advantage.



During a press conference in Tehran on Saturday, Gholamzadeh invited Kuwaiti investors and businessmen to explore Iran’s numerous investment opportunities, especially in sectors like industry, agriculture, services, and tourism. He pointed out that Iran’s agricultural and industrial capacities could contribute to Kuwait's food security, further underscoring the potential for economic collaboration.



In the previous Iranian calendar year, Iran exported USD198 million worth of goods to Kuwait, while Kuwait’s exports to Iran totaled USD12 million. Iran’s main exports to Kuwait included food products, construction materials, and minerals, while machinery and industrial equipment made up the bulk of Kuwait’s exports to Iran.



Earlier in June, Iranian Ambassador to Kuwait Mohammad Toutounchi and Kuwaiti Minister of Commerce and Industry Omar Saud Al-Omar held discussions aimed at expanding trade relations. Toutounchi suggested the re-establishment of a joint trade committee, which had been inactive for nine years, as well as organizing an exhibition of Iran's export capabilities to boost trade, particularly in the food sector. Al-Omar expressed Kuwait's readiness to strengthen economic ties and looked forward to increased cooperation through the revived trade committee.

MENAFN08092024000045015839ID1108649228