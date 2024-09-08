Hubert And Genee Mulrain Lead Hurricane Relief Effort For St. Vincent, Rallying Florida Businesses To Aid Their Country.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Transmax Transmissions and Veterans Repair Services shifted into high gear to help St Vincent recover from a category 5 hurricane

OCALA, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the aftermath of a devastating Category 5 hurricane that ravaged the island of St. Vincent, a powerful story of resilience and compassion has emerged. Hubert Mulrain, an immigrant from Kingstown, St. Vincent, now residing in Ocala, Florida, and his sister, Genee Mulrain, a dedicated teacher still in St. Vincent, have galvanized a relief effort to bring hope and aid to their homeland. With their unwavering determination and the support of local businesses, they have succeeded in delivering their first shipment of life-saving supplies to the island, thanks to the collaboration with Outreach Aid to the Americas and Tropical Shipping in Riviera Beach, Florida.

The journey of support began with a shared mission between Hubert and Genee, born out of memories of their late mother, who instilled in them the values of kindness and community. "She always made time to help others, even when times were tough," Hubert reflected. "Now, we have the opportunity to honor her by doing the same, for our island and our people."

This powerful mission was realized through the generosity of local Ocala businesses like Transmax Transmissions and Veterans Repair Services , who answered the call to action without hesitation. Working together, they collected food, clothing, hygiene kits, and toys for the children left vulnerable in the wake of the storm. This effort would not have been possible without the extraordinary selflessness of individuals like Rex Lanctot, Shop Foreman at Transmax Transmissions, who used his personal time and funds to procure supplies. Rex's deep commitment exemplified the spirit of giving that made this endeavor possible.

Equally remarkable was the dedication of Lisa Cutter, Service Advisor at Transmax Transmissions, who tirelessly sorted, folded, and packaged donations to ensure their prompt transport and, more importantly, swift distribution to those who need them most. "It used to take a village," Lisa reflected, "but now, it takes the world."

The culmination of their efforts was the first shipment that set sail on Friday, September 6th, 2024-marking a moment of triumph amidst the destruction. Hubert and Genee's commitment to their homeland, fueled by the love for their late mother, has not only brought hope to the people of St. Vincent but has also set the foundation for ongoing relief efforts. Looking forward, they have vowed to continue this mission, with the goal of aiding all island nations in need.

Transmax Transmissions, located at 4211 NE 36th Ave, Ocala, FL, will remain a key distribution point for future donations. The community is encouraged to drop off any contributions to help sustain this vital lifeline. Hubert and Genee's vision is clear-this is only the beginning of a movement that brings people together across borders, united by compassion.

For further inquiries or to donate, please contact Transmax Transmissions at (352) 622-6054 or .... Together, we can continue making the world a better place, one act of kindness at a time.

Lisa Cutter

Transmax Transmissions & Auto Repair

+1 3526226054

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.