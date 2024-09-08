Al Ahram Beverages invests €30m, relocates HQ

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Al Ahram Beverages Company (ABC), a leading beverage producer in Egypt, has announced a €30m and a relocation of its headquarters to the MIVIDA business complex in New Cairo, effective September 1.

The move is part of ABC's ongoing expansion plans and reinforces its commitment to the Egyptian and its workforce. The company has been operating in Egypt for over 120 years and employs more than 1,600 people.









“As part of our ambitious growth plans and unwavering trust in the Egyptian market, we are proud to announce increasing our investment of almost 30 Million Euros in 2023,” said Nikolay Mladenov, Managing Director of Al Ahram Beverages Company.“This includes our new headquarters in New Cairo, and a significant allocation went towards injections for capacity growth into our Sharkiya plant, by topping up with two additional state-of-the-art production lines.”

ABC's new headquarters in the MIVIDA business hub is located in the fifth settlement, which is considered a new business centre for Cairo. The company's new office space is designed to offer a modern and flexible working environment that reflects the evolving ways of working.

“With a continued commitment to our people, we were keen to move to a new office space that offers an environment that suits our vision for the future,” said Mladenov.“Our new office is not only distinguished by the strategic location but also was carefully chosen and designed to be vibrant, offering a modern and flexible working environment that reflects the dynamic evolved ways of working to inspire our colleagues and wow our visitors. We have included some practices to be more sustainable in our daily office operations including energy-efficient lighting via the installation of sensor-based lighting systems to reduce electricity consumption, introducing a paperless environment and transitioning to digital documentation to minimise paper usage, elimination of Single-Use Plastics through phasing out plastic and paper products in favour of reusable materials and Comprehensive Waste Management by implementing robust waste management and control measures. I am excited about our new office; which will be a place where our colleagues enjoy working together and a place they can call home for true togetherness.”

Mladenov said that the €30m investment also includes the installation of two new, state-of-the-art production lines at the company's Al Sharqia factory, which produces the famous Fayrouz malt beverage. These new lines have increased production capacity to 3.7 million hectolitres (MHL) and created new job opportunities.

ABC is also undergoing a study to support decarbonization across its factories and operations to achieve its overall Net-Zero targets in scope 1 & 2 by 2030, and further across the value chain by 2040.

ABC's investment in Egypt also includes a commitment to environmental sustainability. The company has invested more than EGP 50m in the past five years in projects such as waste management in the 15th of May area and improving water sources in Siwa.

“These investments are a continuation of Al Ahram Beverage Company's commitment to the Egyptian market and the environment in which we operate,” said Mladenov.“ABC had invested more than EGP 50m in the past 5 years in projects such as the waste management project in the 15th of May area, signing a protocol with the Ministry of Environment for improving water sources in Siwa. Additionally, ABC managed to stay on top of the healthy watershed agenda to deliver our products to the consumer in a sustainable way while giving back to the environment and society. Many initiatives took place to achieve more than 100% water balancing, over-achieving the set target for 2030 in the year2023. Moreover, in 2023, ABC managed to consume water efficiently, achieving 2.8 hl/hl for malt beverages and 4.15 hl/hl for total production sites.”

ABC emphasises the role of the private sector in contributing to economic growth and the power of coalitions and collective efforts between the public sector, private sector, and civic society to realise sustainable development. As part of its strategic objectives, ABC prioritises local sourcing, contributing to the growth of small farmers and SMEs in Egypt. This is part of its broader sustainability agenda, which revolves around the major pillars of Environment and Social Responsi