Bihar SHOCKER! Mentally-Ill Man Beheads 9-Year-Old Boy In Begusarai, Arrested After Crowd Catches Him

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a chilling incident reported from Bihar's Begusarai, a nine-year-old boy was beheaded allegedly by a mentally unstable man in the village on Saturday. The shocking incident took place in Barkurwa Dwarikapur Saatha

village, Mansoorchak. The village was shattered by the grisly discovery of a nine-year-old boy's headless body, a sight that left both his family and the local residents in profound shock.

The boy's body was found alongside a cleaver stained with blood.

The assailant, brandishing the cleaver, even attempted to scare off the onlookers but was bravely subdued by the gathered crowd.

According to a report by Times of India, the victim, a Class III student, was lured away from his friends by Vijay Kumar Mahto, a man known for his unstable mental condition, who then decapitated him on the village outskirts.

Begusarai SP Manish Kumar confirmed the arrest of the suspect and said the weapon used in the crime had also been recovered. He also denied any connection to human sacrifice, describing the incident as an isolated act of extreme violence.

Meanwhile, the victim's father, Anil Kumar Mahto, has expressed profound anguish, revealing that he had no previous enmity with the accused. Disturbingly, Anil also claimed that Vijay had previously inflicted severe injuries on one of his nephews, severing a hand.