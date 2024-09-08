Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Fame Actor Vikas Sethi Dies Of Cardiac Arrest At Age Of 48

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Vikas Sethi, known for his roles in TV serials such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu and Kahiin To Hoga, passed away due to a suspected cardiac arrest on Sunday.

The 48-year-old reportedly died in his sleep. His body has been sent for post-mortem to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai.

The actor is survived by his wife Jhanvi and their twins.

Vikas is best known for his roles in TV shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Sasural Simar Ka, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, and Kahiin To Hoga.

In Kahiin To Hoga he played Swayam Shergill and in Kasautii Zindagi Kay he played the role of Prem Basu.

Apart from TV shows, he also worked in movies such as the 2001 superhit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Oops!, Deewanapan.

Vikas' last social media post was on Instagram on Mother's Day.



He had shared a picture featuring him alongside his mother. He had captioned the post,“HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY. MOM LOVE YOU (sic).”