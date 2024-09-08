Said Najafzade And Lamiya Valiyeva To Lead Azerbaijan At Paris Paralympics Closing Ceremony
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
At the closing ceremony of the Paris Summer Paralympic Games,
Azerbaijani flag bearers have been announced,
Azernews reports.
Paralympic champions Said Najafzade and Lamiya Valiyeva will
proudly carry the national flag. The ceremony, taking place tonight
at 22:30 Baku time in the "Stade de France," marks the culmination
of the games.
Azerbaijan was represented by 19 athletes across 7 sports and
concluded the Games with a commendable total of 11 medals: 4 gold,
2 silver, and 5 bronze. The Gold medals were won by Imameddin
Khalilov (parataekwondo, 70 kg), Said Najafzade (T12 category),
Orkhan Aslanov (T13 long jump), and Lamiya Valiyeva (100 meters).
Valiyeva also secured a silver in the 400 meters. Raman Saley
earned a silver in the 100-meter backstroke and bronzes in the
100-meter freestyle and butterfly. Sabir Zeynalov (parataekwondo,
58 kg), Veli Israfilov (100-meter breaststroke), and Ilham Zakiyev
(parajudo, +90 kg) each won bronze medals.
The competition, which began on August 28, showcased
Azerbaijan's impressive performance on the international stage.
MENAFN08092024000195011045ID1108649142
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.