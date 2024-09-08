Sheikha Moza Visits First Assalam School

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Chairperson of the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation and Sustainable Development Goals Advocate, HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, visited Sunday the First Assalam School.

Her Highness was briefed on the continued efforts exerted by EAAs "Together Project" which aims to provide quality education and training to Palestinian children and youth who have been deprived of formal education opportunities because of the ongoing war on Gaza.

Her Highness toured various educational facilities and met with students, and visited an highlighting the effort of EAAs Al Fakhoora program, and the efforts designed to empower and support Palestinian families residing in Qatar. The exhibition also features home projects such as embroidery and cooking skills and other, and displays success stories of Al Fakhoora graduates in the local labor market, in addition to the efforts of First Assalam School in partnership with Al Fakhoora program in the field of vocational and entrepreneurship training.

Her Highness was accompanied by Prime Minister of the Republic of Yemen HE Dr. Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, and First Lady of the Federative Republic of Brazil HE Rosangela Lula da Silva, who are visiting the country to participate in an event organized by the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation on the occasion of the International Day to Protect Education from Attack, which will be hosted in Qatar National Convention Centre Monday.