BREAKING | First Suspected Case Of Mpox In India: Man Under Isolation, Ministry Says No Cause Of Concern

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A young male patient, who recently travelled from a country, currently experiencing Mpox (monkeypox) transmission, has been identified as a suspect case of Mpox, the Union said in a press release on Sunday. The patient has been isolated in a designated hospital and is currently stable, it added.

"Samples from the patient are being tested to confirm the presence of Mpox. The case is being managed in line with established protocols, and contact tracing is ongoing to identify potential sources and assess the impact within the country," the press release stated.



The development of this case is consistent with the earlier risk assessment conducted by the NCDC and there is no cause of any undue concern.

The health ministry added that the country is fully prepared to deal with such isolated travel related case and has robust measures in place to manage and mitigate any potential risk.