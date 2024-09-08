Midea Flexify French Door Air Fryer Oven Shine At IFA 2024: Versatility And Convenience Meets Sleek Design

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BERLIN, Sept. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea, a global leader in home appliances, proudly introduces the Midea Flexify French Door Air Fryer Oven

, showcased at IFA 2024. A groundbreaking kitchen appliance designed to simplify cooking and inspire new experiences, it sports versatility, innovative features, and expansive capacity. Flexify is poised to become the heart of every modern kitchen.

Unmatched Versatility for Endless Culinary Creations

Midea Flexify French Door Air Fryer Oven

The Midea Flexify boasts an impressive 10 cooking functions, including air fry, roast, bake, broil, toast, pizza, reheat, slow cook, dehydrate, and warm. This remarkable range allows you to explore a variety of culinary possibilities, from crispy air-fried favorites to succulent roasts and perfectly baked treats.

Its expansive 26.4 QT capacity and unique French double-door design provide flexibility in food placement and easy access. Prepare a 12-inch pizza, a 4 lb roast chicken, or multiple dishes simultaneously with ease. The Flexify's intelligent design ensures optimal space utilization and effortless cooking.

Cyclone Air Fry Technology: Faster, Healthier Uniform Cooking

Midea utilizes its leading Cyclone Air Fry technology, which cooks food 25% faster and uses 90% less oil than traditional deep-frying methods. Enjoy crispy, delicious flavors of fried food without the guilt, while achieving a more even cook than other fryers. The Flexify's advanced air circulation system guarantees perfect results every time.

Precise Control for Culinary Perfection

The Flexify features precise temperature and time control, allowing you to adjust settings in 5°F and 1-minute increments. This ensures optimal cooking results and more flexibility in temperature control for every dish, whether you're a seasoned chef or just getting started in the kitchen.

Flexify, Made for Modern Lifestyles

The new Midea Flexify is designed specifically for those who lead busy lives, and need flexibility and simplicity in the kitchen. The appliance is a perfect fit for families, working professionals, fitness enthusiasts, and culinary enthusiasts. Its large capacity accommodates family meals with ease, while its time-saving features and versatility make it a perfect fit for those with hectic schedules.

"The Midea Flexify French Door Air Fryer Oven represents our commitment to innovation and providing solutions that enhance everyday life," said Song Shafei, Head of Midea Global Oven Product Category. "We believe the Flexify will revolutionize the way people cook, offering unmatched flexibility, convenience, and culinary excellence."

Effortless Cooking

The Midea Flexify series aims to simplify cooking while offering flexibility in space utilization, cooking methods, time management, and results. Experience the joy of effortless cooking and create delicious, healthy meals for yourself and your loved ones. According to market demand, Midea will introduce products equipped with graphene technology, further enriching the flexify series product line in the future.

About Midea Group

Midea Group is a global technology leader specializing in five key business areas: Smart Home, Industrial and Building Technologies, Robotics and Automation, Electro-Mechanical, and Digital Innovation. As one of over 10 brands within Midea Group's smart home appliance business, Midea has established itself as a prominent force in the industry. Founded in 1968, Midea Group is ranked #277 on the 2024 Fortune Global 500 with 190,000+ employees worldwide.

