Jordan Launches Investigations Into King Hussein Bridge Shooting Incident

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Sept 8 (KUNA) -- Jordanian of Interior launched on Sunday investigations into King Hussein Bridge shooting incident. The national news agency (PETRA) revealed that the bridge would be closed until further notice. Earlier, Israeli reported the death of three Israeli personnel after being shot at by a truck driver. (end) amn

