Palestine-Jordan Border Crossing Closed Following Shooting Incident

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 8 (KUNA) -- The King Hussein Bridge, also known as the Karama/Allenby Bridge, was closed by Israeli authorities following a shooting incident that occurred earlier resulting in the death of three Israeli occupation border personnel, said an official on Sunday

Nathmi Muhanna, Director General of the Palestinian Border and Crossings Authority, told the Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA) that traffic at the bridge, which connects the West with Jordan, has been completely halted.

There are no further details available on when the crossing will resume operations.

In the meantime, Israeli occupation forces intensified their restrictions at the military checkpoint located at the eastern entrance of Jericho, near the Jordanian-Palestinian border.

Earlier today, three Israelis occupation personnel were killed in a shooting at the King Hussein Bridge. The shooter, identified as a truck driver, was also shot dead in the aftermath. (end)

