عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gabala Takes Action To Enforce Environmental And Sanitary Regulations

Gabala Takes Action To Enforce Environmental And Sanitary Regulations


9/8/2024 5:16:13 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Preventive measures have been implemented in Gabala to address violations of environmental protection and sanitary-hygiene rules, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

District Police department personnel conducted events to educate citizens on proper waste disposal. Residents were warned against littering, including the improper disposal of household waste and tobacco products. legal actions have been taken against those who failed to comply with these warnings.

Additionally, piles of household waste found on several city streets and avenues were cleared by relevant agency staff, with police oversight ensuring the removal of unsanitary conditions. Ongoing efforts will continue to enforce these regulations and maintain cleanliness in the city.

MENAFN08092024000195011045ID1108648936


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search