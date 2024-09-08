Gabala Takes Action To Enforce Environmental And Sanitary Regulations
Preventive measures have been implemented in Gabala to address
violations of environmental protection and sanitary-hygiene rules,
Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Internal
Affairs.
District Police department personnel conducted events to educate
citizens on proper waste disposal. Residents were warned against
littering, including the improper disposal of household waste and
tobacco products. legal actions have been taken against those who
failed to comply with these warnings.
Additionally, piles of household waste found on several city
streets and avenues were cleared by relevant agency staff, with
police oversight ensuring the removal of unsanitary conditions.
Ongoing efforts will continue to enforce these regulations and
maintain cleanliness in the city.
