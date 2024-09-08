'Non-Hindus, Rohingya Muslims Prohibited': Boards Put Up In Uttarakhand Villages

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Signboard banning the entry of "non-Hindus", Rohingya Muslims and hawkers were reportedly put up across Uttarakhand's Rudrapayag district. An image of the signboard surfaced on social on Sunday.

The text on the signboard read, "Non-Hindus, Rohingya Muslim s and hawkers are prohibited to do business and roam around in the village. If found anywhere in the village, punitive action will be taken." This signboard was installed outside the Nyalsu village, ABP news reported.

Earlier it was claimed that the directive had come from the gram sabha. But Nyalsu village pradhan Pramod Singh told the Hindustan Times that the villagers installed signboard outside his village, not the gram panchayat.

The HT report cited Singh as saying that similar banners have been put up in almost all villages in Uttarakhand including Shersi, Gaurikund, Triyuginarayan, Sonprayag, Barasu, Jamu, Ariya, Ravigram, and Maikhanda.

The issue reportedly came to light after two Muslim delegations - from the Muslim Seva Sangathan and AIMIM - called on Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar on September 5 and conveyed their concerns over rising anti-minority incidents in the state.

Singh said the boards have been installed to prevent hawkers from entering the villages without a police verification.

"Most men of our village are dependent on the yatra, and therefore, they live in Gaurikund and Sonprayag during the yatra. The women are in the houses alone," he was quoted by the Hindustan Times as saying.

"Many hawkers come to the village without a valid ID and police verificatio . Those with verification have been regularly visiting the village, they are not stopped. If hawkers commit any crime and flee, they can't be traced," he claimed.