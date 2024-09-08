Wishes Pour In For Randhir Singh On Becoming OCA President

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) India's Olympic legends, including Abhinav Bindra, Mary Kom, Gagan Narang, congratulated former shooter and veteran sports administrator Randhir Singh, who added another chapter to his historic legacy, becoming the first Indian to be elected as the Olympic Council of Asia president on Sunday.

Singh, who became the first Indian shooter to win a medal in the Asian Games in 1978 in Bangkok, was the sole candidate contesting for the position. He was elected as OCA chief in the presence of notable dignitaries, including sports Mansukh Mandaviya, and top sports leaders from all 45 countries of Asia.

2008 Olympic Gold medal winning shooter Abhinav Bindra said, "Heartiest congratulations to Mr. Randhir Singh on being elected as the President of the Olympic Council of Asia. His decades-long dedication to sport, both as an Olympian and a leader, have left an indelible mark on the global sporting community.

"I am confident that under his visionary leadership, the OCA will continue to promote the Olympic ideals and elevate the standard of sport across Asia. Wishing him every success as he embarks on this prestigious role."

The 2012 Olympics bronze medal-winning boxer Mary Kom added, "I extend my heartiest congratulations to Randhir Singh Sir for being named as the President of the Olympic Council of Asia. With his inspiring persona, visionary mindset, and true passion for sport, he has already etched his name in the annals of sporting history.

"With this new chapter in his legendary career, I am confident he will further elevate the sporting culture, and foster Olympic ideals all across Asia. I thank him for his remarkable contributions in sport and wish him all the best for his new role."

"Congratulations to Randhir Singh sir, for being elected as the President of the Olympic Council of Asia. His contribution to the Indian sports fraternity, both, as an athlete and as a leader, has been an inspiration for all generations of athletes. It is a matter of honour for us as Indians to have him at the helm of the prestigious OCA, and I am confident his spirited guidance and dedicated services will bore tremendous results for the sporting fraternity across Asia. Wish him all the success in the new role," said Paris Olympics dual medal-winning shooter Manu Bhaker.

2012 Olympics Bronze-medal winning shooter and India's Chef-de-Mission at Paris Olympics Gagan Narang said, "It is a matter of great honour for us as Indians to have Randhir Singh Sir leading the Olympic Council of Asia. His years of commitment to sports has always been a source of inspiration for all of us associated with the sports industry.

"He has dedicated his life towards elevating sporting standards globally and has truly exemplified what it means to live by Olympics ideals. Now, with his vision and guidance, a new chapter is set to begin for sports across Asia. I extend my hearty congratulations to him and wish him the best in the new role," he added.

After a sporting career in shooting spanning for over two decades, Singh continued to serve in different roles across several sporting bodies including Indian Olympic Association and Indian Olympic Council, and continued to globally promote Olympic ideals and values. He and his family have been a source of inspiration for several generations of athletes, and continue to remain so even to this day.

He also competed across four editions of the Asian Games between 1978 and 1994, winning an individual gold medal in trap shooting in 1978, an individual bronze medal in trap event in 1982, and a team silver in 1986. He also competed at the 1978 Commonwealth Games in Edmonton, Canada.