عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
World's Largest Mango Exporter? It's Mukesh Ambani

World's Largest Mango Exporter? It's Mukesh Ambani


9/8/2024 3:27:23 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mukesh Ambani's groundbreaking approach to pollution control at Reliance's Jamnagar refinery led to creating the world's largest mango orchard, showcasing his dedication to sustainability.

MENAFN08092024007385015968ID1108648682


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search