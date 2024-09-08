Renowned Kannada Director Yogaraj Bhat Booked After Man Dies On Film Set

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A case has been filed against Kannada film-maker Yogaraj Bhat and three others after a crew member died in a fatal incident on the set on September 3, reported PTI. The incident occurred during the filming of“Manada Kadalu” in Dasanapura, Bengaluru .

The area where the accident occurred falls under the jurisdiction of the Madanayakanahalli station. The deceased crewman, Mohan Kumar, suffered serious injuries after he fell from a 30-foot-ladder on the film set. Later, he was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. According to PTI, Kumar's brother filed a complaint, after which authorities registered a case against Bhat, the film's assistant director, and the producer.

"We have served notice to those named in the FIR, and further investigation is underway," a senior police officer told PTI. As the investigation into the matter began, film industry workers' organisations expressed condolences over the tragic incident.

Film Industry for Rights & Equality (FIRE), which began in 2017, to speak for the rights of neglected and deprived groups in the film industry, including workers, has expressed grief over the death of the victim and his family.

“Any death in the film industry is a loss to us all. In the future, FIRE intends to work with all Okkutas & all workers' unions, all bodies of the Kannada film industry and the Labour department of our state government to provide fundamental benefits to our workers,” stated a release issued by the organisation.

According to an Indian Express report, victim Mohan Kumar and his brother Hemanth Kumar used to work as light technicians. Hemanth Kumar has accused in his complaint that there were no safety measures provided to light technicians on film sets. Improper measures led to the death of his brother, alleged Hemanth Kumar in his complaint