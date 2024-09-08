Kolkata Doctor Rape Murder Case: TMC MP And Former IAS Jawhar Sircar Resigns, Quits Politics
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kolkata doctor rape murder case: Trinamool congress (TMC) MP and former IAS Jawhar Sircar on September 8 resigned from his post in Parliament and said he is quitting politics.
In his resignation letter to TMC Chairperson Mamata Banerjee, Sircar said he is quitting Politics due to the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
Sircar told Banerjee he is resigning as MP from the Upper House over the rape-murder incident at RG Kar and related corruption at the hospital.
This is a breaking story, more updates soon...
MENAFN08092024007365015876ID1108648671
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.