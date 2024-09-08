St. Johnsbury Barracks / Multiple Offenses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4006823, 24A4006973
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 09/02/24 @ approximately 2043 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Tinkham Rd, Groton, VT
VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice, Violation of Conditions of Release, Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Brandon Lackie
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
VICTIM: Nathaniel Ricker (Unlawful Mischief)
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/02/2024 at approximately 2043 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a dispute occurring at a residence in Groton. Troopers arrived to the scene and investigation revealed the suspect, identified as Brandon Lackie (36), violated court ordered conditions, violated an abuse protection order, and caused damage to a vehicle. Lackie also showed as having an extraditable arrest warrant out of New Hampshire for operating a motor vehicle as a habitual offender, a Class B Felony. Lackie fled the scene before Troopers arrived and was not located. On 09/07/2024, at approximately 1845 hours, Troopers located Lackie at his residence in Groton. Lackie was placed under arrest and ultimately held without bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/09/2024
COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF St. Johnsbury
BAIL: Held without bail
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
