DAAM, Katara Sign Funding Agreement To Support S'hail 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Social and Contribution Fund (DAAM) signed a funding agreement with the Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) to support the 8th edition of the International Hunting and Falcons (S'hail 2024).

The agreement highlights the crucial role and lasting impact of the companies listed on the Qatar (QSE), whose collaboration with DAAM drives significant cultural and developmental initiatives in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Held from September 10 to 14, S'hail 2024 will feature 166 companies from 19 countries, offering a wide range of hunting equipment and innovations. The signing of this agreement for the seventh consecutive year affirms DAAM's commitment to preserving the practice of hunting and falconry in the Qatari community.

The ongoing partnership between DAAM and Katara has been crucial in establishing the S'hail as a distinguished event on the global stage. Moreover, the exhibition plays a vital role in advancing commercial, cultural, and sporting activities within the hunting and falconry sector.

The cooperation between DAAM and Katara over the past years represents one of the most important reasons for the success of the exhibition, contributing to placing it in a leading position as a preferred global destination for falcon owners and hunting and desert trip enthusiasts.

Since its inception in 2010, DAAM has initiated numerous crucial projects and programs across social, sports, and cultural sectors. Contributions from shareholding companies listed on the QSE are a major financial resource for the Fund, positioning them as crucial partners in advancing sustainable community development in alignment with the Qatar National Vision 2030.