Qatar Hosts Meeting Of GCC Assistant Ministers Of Islamic Affairs Today

DOHA: The State of Qatar, represented by the of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, will host the 9th meeting of Their Excellencies Assistant Ministers of Islamic Affairs and Endowments of GCC countries today.

The meeting will discuss several matters of common interest, including the exchange of research and experiences in the field, through holding virtual interactive seminars, in addition to addressing a working paper proposal on the role of the Ministries of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs in caring for people with disabilities.

Moreover, it will also handle another working paper proposal on the importance of caring for historical mosques, along with marking an international day for Awqaf, establishing a Gulf observatory, and promoting Islam's true image.

These meetings serve as a strategic platform to discuss challenges, exchange experiences and best practices, coordinate member states' efforts, and reach consensuses, which all in turn enhance the Ministries and religious institutions' social role, achieve development goals, improve the religious affairs sector and enable it to fulfil its civilisational and humanitarian mission, in addition to meeting the aspirations of the regions people for goodness, stability, and sustainable development.