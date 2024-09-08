Bolivia Declares National Emergency Over Forest Fires

(MENAFN- IANS) La Paz, Sep 8 (IANS) The Bolivian declared a national emergency due to wildfires that have destroyed more than 3.8 million hectares of forests and grasslands nationwide.

"This measure will enable quicker and more effective cooperation with international partners to provide humanitarian and technical assistance," Defence Edmundo Novillo told a press briefing on Saturday here alongside Environment Minister Alan Lisperguer.

Currently, 72 active fires are burning across the country, with Santa Cruz in the east the worst affected, reporting 64 major hotspots. Beni in the north-central part of the country has six active fires, while La Paz in the west and Pando in the north each have one, Xinhua news agency reported.

The fires have put key ecological regions at risk, including Noel Kempff Mercado National Park and protected areas in San Ignacio de Velasco and Concepcion in Santa Cruz.

"The fires are still burning across large parts of the country, but we are mobilising all available resources to bring them under control," said Lisperguer.

Bolivian President Luis Arce said that a team of Brazilian specialists has arrived in San Ignacio de Velasco to help coordinate firefighting efforts.